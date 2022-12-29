LawCall
Burn ban in effect for Gadsden, Etowah

By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 4:18 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - The Gadsden/Etowah Emergency Management Agency is asking residents in the area not to burn anything outdoors.

There have been seven brush and grass fires within a two-hour span.

With the current winds, fires can quickly get out of control.

We will update this story once we learn more.

