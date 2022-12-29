Burn ban in effect for Gadsden, Etowah

GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - The Gadsden/Etowah Emergency Management Agency is asking residents in the area not to burn anything outdoors.

There have been seven brush and grass fires within a two-hour span.

With the current winds, fires can quickly get out of control.

We will update this story once we learn more.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.