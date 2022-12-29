LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Bessemer man arrested in child sex abuse investigation

David Neal Beaty
David Neal Beaty(Hueytown Police Department)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 10:58 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUEYTOWN, Ala. (WBRC) - Hueytown Police Department has made an arrest in a child sex abuse investigation they say occurred between 2016 and 2018.

During the investigation, detectives learned that there were other victims involved. Investigators located the victims and conducted forensic interviews. After reviewing the evidence, police arrested 63-year-old David Neal Beaty.

Beaty has been charged with Rape 1st Degree, Sexual Abuse of a child less than 12 years old, Indecent Exposure (4 counts).

Police say there could be additional victims. If you feel that you may be a victim, call Hueytown investigators at 205-491-3523.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Funeral services for 12-year-old Audriana Pearson will be held on Thursday, December 29 at...
Funeral service announced for 12-year-old Audriana Pearson
Devontae Thomas (left), Vada Floyd (right)
2 men, teen arrested in string of home invasion burglaries, robberies
Students erupt as their teacher battles an 8th grader in a "dance-off."
Students challenge teacher to dance-off in viral video
Chris Spaunhorst was a father of five, often working 50-hour or 60-hour weeks to provide for...
Father of 5 killed in road rage shooting on Christmas Day, police say
Doctor Bolek Payan was last seen on Thursday.
Body of missing doctor found under ice of frozen pond, police say

Latest News

58-year-old Gregory Bernard Hudson
Man arrested after more than 150 catalytic converters found at this home
Residents in Oneonta experiencing water loss
Oneonta Utilities Board restores water service to some areas, boil advisory lifted
Boil water advisory in effect in Reform AL
Water boil advisory in effect during Reform water crisis
Boil water advisory in effect in Reform AL
Boil water advisory in effect in Reform AL