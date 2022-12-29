Bessemer man arrested in child sex abuse investigation

HUEYTOWN, Ala. (WBRC) - Hueytown Police Department has made an arrest in a child sex abuse investigation they say occurred between 2016 and 2018.

During the investigation, detectives learned that there were other victims involved. Investigators located the victims and conducted forensic interviews. After reviewing the evidence, police arrested 63-year-old David Neal Beaty.

Beaty has been charged with Rape 1st Degree, Sexual Abuse of a child less than 12 years old, Indecent Exposure (4 counts).

Police say there could be additional victims. If you feel that you may be a victim, call Hueytown investigators at 205-491-3523.

