Village Tavern: Grilled Caprese Sandwich

INGREDIENTS

AS NEEDED Butter, melted

1 Each HOAGIE ROLLS

AS NEEDED Pesto Aioli (Recipe Follows)

3 Each Fresh Mozzarella, sliced

3 Each Fresh Basil Leaves, Large

3 Each Tomato, vine-ripe, sliced ¼”

3 teaspoons Balsamic Glaze

1 Cup Parmesan Cheese, Shredded

¼ teaspoon Parsley, Chopped

PROCEDURE

1. Cut ½” off both ends of the hoagie roll then slice in half lengthwise.

2. Brush each inside piece with butter and toast until slightly golden.

3. Transfer on the cutting board. Invert the hoagie roll, inside out and start building the sandwich.

4. Spread pesto aioli on both sides of the hoagie. On the bottom hoagie slice, first arrange fresh mozzarella, then top it with fresh basil leaves and sliced tomatoes.

5. Drizzle balsamic glaze evenly on the tomatoes and mozzarella.

6. Place with the top hoagie.

7. Sprinkle ½ cup of Shredded Parmesan cheese on the large non-stick pan in the shape the same as the hoagie roll. Put the sandwich on top of the cheese and press down with a large spatula to weld the cheese. Cook until the parmesan cheese is golden brown and crisp.

8. Repeat the same process for the other side of the sandwich.

9. Transfer the sandwich into a cutting board.

10. Cut into 3 pieces with each piece has a slice of tomato, fresh mozzarella and fresh basil.

11. Stack all three sandwiches and spear with a 7″ paddle pick and place it at the center of the black skillet.

12. Garnish entire presentation with chopped parsley.

PESTO AIOLI

Yield: 1 ¼ Cup

INGREDIENTS

1 Cup Mayonnaise

¼ Cup Basil Pesto

1/8 teaspoon Kosher Salt

1/8 teaspoon White Pepper, ground

PROCEDURE

1. In a mixing bowl, whisk together all ingredients until incorporated and smooth.

2. Store and refrigerate until needed.

