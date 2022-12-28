LawCall
Tuscaloosa County Schools cleaning up damage from leaking pipes

By Kelvin Reynolds
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 8:31 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA Co., Ala. (WBRC) - Burst pipes from last week’s freezing weather has caused damage to some schools in the Tuscaloosa-area.

The Tuscaloosa County School System has crews working to make sure repairs are made in time for students return to class in January.

WBRC contacted five West Alabama school systems and asked if they had any damage from last weekend’s deep freeze. The Tuscaloosa County School System reported damage from frozen pipes from at least six schools according to spokesperson Terri Brewer. Brewer said they consider most of the damage minor. Brewer said the worst damage happened at Buhl Elementary School in Coker. The school system shared pictures some of the damage. Burst pipes left water leaks in several classrooms.

“Some water on the floor and what not. We had some ceiling tiles come out. We have our maintenance crews working to get the situation resolved before school starts,” Brewer told WBRC.

Brewer added they did put preventative measures in place ahead of time such dripping faucets. Tuscaloosa County School System students return to class on Thursday January 5th.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

