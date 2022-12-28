Trussville church stepping up to aid nursing home after pipes burst

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Magnolia Ridge nursing home is another facility dealing with burst pipes. The issue actually forcing management to close its kitchen and call in aid from off site.

The Jefferson County EMA reached out to First Baptist Church in Trussville to help and they are coming through in a big way.

They spent this afternoon loading up the trailer and preparing. They then traveled to Gardendale, and the Magnolia Ridge staff will use the temporary setup to feed the nursing home residents.

Now, while the trailer has been used all across the state, and even further away due to natural disaster, this will be the first time it will be used to help those in need in Jefferson County.

“The whole purpose of creating this unit was to help,” said Chris Chambers, Minister of Missions for First Baptist Church Trussville. “We have helped around the state, outside the state with disaster relief, and we have been in contact with the EMA here in Jefferson County and said listen, ‘If anything ever comes up, please give us a call’.” So, we are just thankful that today we are actually able to use our units for something local.”

Lori Mayer, a Spokesperson for Magnolia Ridge, tells WBRC that the health and safety of the patients and residents is always their top priority and they have had a plumber on site since Saturday.

She said they will continue to keep their patients and residents informed of the progress.

