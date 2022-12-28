LawCall
TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl brings Carolina and Alabama sports fans alike

By Olivianna Calmes
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 8:43 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The 16th Annual TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl was Tuesday night in the Magic City. The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers played the East Carolina Pirates at Protective Stadium.

On Monday, there was a pep rally in preparation for the big event.

Pirates fans told WBRC they didn’t mind the drive for the important event.

“It’s huge! This is our first bowl game in 8 years, I was there at the last one. It’s been a rough few seasons. An 8-hour drive wasn’t gonna stop me from watching the Pirates play”, said Bob Cope, an East Carolina alum.

Last year, 41,871 fans filled Protective Stadium for the bowl, making it the first sell out in the history of the bowl game and the first sell out for Protective Stadium, according to officials.

Also according to TicketSmarter, the Greater Birmingham Convention and Visitors Bureau estimates that the teams, bands and fans of Houston and Auburn attending the 2021 TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl generated $9.9 million in economic impact for the Birmingham area.

