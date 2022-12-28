LawCall
Residents in Oneonta experiencing water loss, low pressure

By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 2:37 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ONEONTA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Utilities Board of the City of Oneonta is working on its water service after residents in and around the Straight Mountain area reported water loss and low water pressure.

The utility board provided these updates on its Facebook page:

The Utilities Board of the City of Oneonta made a how-to video explaining all the parts of your water meter and how you can turn off your water service.

