Reform seeks donations during water crisis

By Kelvin Reynolds
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 7:12 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TUSACALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A major water outage continues in one West Alabama City. Most residents of Reform lost access to water after last week’s hard freeze.

And while the mayor says some things have improved, they’re still asking people to donate water until things return to normal.

Reform Mayor Melody Davis says that crews have repaired some leaks in the town’s water tank. But water levels have not risen to the capacity that they need. She’s asking anyone willing to donate water to drop it off at Reform City Hall Wednesday and Thursday.

Reform has been distributing water donated to the town during previous water crisis. If you’re interested in donating water to Reform, you can drop it off at Reform City Hall on 3rd Avenue South East. That phone number is (205)375-6363.

