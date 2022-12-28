LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Mike Behind the Mic: George Teague & David Powell

Mike Dubberly talks with former 'Bama and NFL player George Teague
By Mike Dubberly
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 1:07 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A lot of people have been expressing concern for the long-term health of Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa after it was announced he was entering the NFL’s concussion protocol for the second time this season.

Mike Dubberly talks with former ‘Bama and NFL player George Teague to get his thoughts, but also speaks with the Executive Director of the Alabama Head Injury Foundation, David Powell, who shared some insight on concussions and candid remarks on Tua’s determination to continue his playing career.

Mike Dubberly talks with Executive Director of the Alabama Head Injury Foundation David Powell

Hear new episodes of Mike Behind the Mic every week. Keep up with the show here.

You can also subscribe and download the show on some of your favorite podcast streaming apps.

Apple Podcasts | Stitcher Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | TuneIn

If you have any questions or topics you’d like to hear discussed on the show, email us at mike.dubberly@wbrc.com. And, if you’re enjoying the show, be sure to rate/review the podcast on your favorite podcast streaming app.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clinton Tyrone Ruffin
Birmingham PD make arrest after man shot, killed following family dispute
State police shared photos of the crash on Twitter, showing a totaled mail truck buried among...
Postal worker survives crash that demolishes truck
Doctor Bolek Payan was last seen on Thursday.
Body of missing doctor found under ice of frozen pond, police say
Marvin Henley
91-year-old dies trying to fix broken pipe on Christmas
Kerryoni Brown, 18, is charged with reckless homicide, aggravated robbery and tampering with/or...
Police: 18-year-old charged after robbery attempt fails, boyfriend dies

Latest News

Grilled Caprese Sandwich
Village Tavern: Grilled Caprese Sandwich
Grilled Caprese Sandwich
Grilled Caprese Sandwich
Money Tuesday
Money Tuesday: Investment Lessons from 2022
Mama's Creamy Tuscan Salmon
Mama’s Creamy Tuscan Salmon