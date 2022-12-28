Mike Behind the Mic: George Teague & David Powell

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A lot of people have been expressing concern for the long-term health of Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa after it was announced he was entering the NFL’s concussion protocol for the second time this season.

Mike Dubberly talks with former ‘Bama and NFL player George Teague to get his thoughts, but also speaks with the Executive Director of the Alabama Head Injury Foundation, David Powell, who shared some insight on concussions and candid remarks on Tua’s determination to continue his playing career.

