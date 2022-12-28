King’s Home parents share joy of helping children in need

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The organization King’s Home has opened a few homes in the last couple of years for children fleeing domestic violence situations.

Within these homes are house parents who live with the children.

Scott and Kim Thomas have been house parents with the organization since May 1998, they are currently in their 25th year of being house parents.

Scott and Kim have three children who, when they first started were 9, 7 and 2 and lived in the home with the other youth they cared for.

Both Scott and Kim said it was a seamless integration for their family.

Usually, they have about eight teenage boys at one time from ages 12-19 and they have helped over 400 children.

They do activities like any other family: they have breakfast, lunch, and dinner together. They go to church and attend all doctors’ visits.

Scott and Kim said it’s not an easy job; t’s very difficult because they are working with children who are coming from difficult living situations.

However, it’s worth it when they receive calls from former youth thanking them for the positive impact they had on their lives.

“It was our great privilege to get to be a part of their lives,” Kim said.

“I’ll tell the kids every chance I get that somebody else’s loss was our gain, somebody else’s loss for not getting to raise and be a part of their lives so we are thankful for them,” Scott said.

Kim and Scott said to anyone interested in becoming house parents, commit at least a year, and know the blessings will come but it’s not easy.

