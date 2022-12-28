The historical events of 2022 and how they will impact 2023

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - With the new year just around the corner, we look back on 2022 which was packed with significant events from start to finish.

Jonathan Wiesen is the chair of the History Department at UAB. He recaps some of the most significant events of 2022 and what they mean for 2023.

Russia’s war on Ukraine - February 24th

Russia invaded Ukraine in late February after months of tension near the border.

Wiesen said this is the first land war between European powers since World War II. Its significance is not just one neighbor invading another, but the use of vocabulary we haven’t heard since the Cold War relating to nuclear weapons.

“Words that thought we had moved on from like ‘Cold War’ and ‘First Strike’ and ‘Limited Nuclear War’ were in our vocabulary for the first time in a long time.”

Queen Elizabeth II Dies - September 8th.

Queen Elizabeth’s death pushed the British Monarch into a new Era. Prince Charles has taken over her duties with his coronation set for this upcoming May.

Queen Elizabeth was the longest reigning female monarch in history. Her Platinum Jubilee earlier in the year marked 70 years on the throne.

The Queen’s death comes during the same year the country saw three prime ministers.

“Anytime you find turmoil or death or confusion of the top with the British royalty you get the sense of this pan ringing or worry that this is the end of the monarchy and especially as Britain sort of shrinks its footprint internationally. It’s no longer the vast empire that it once was,” said Wiesen.

Protest in Iran begin- September 16th.

On September 16th, Mahsa Amihi was killed in police custody in Iran. She was arrested by the morality police for not wearing her Hijab correctly. This sparked protests that have killed hundreds and are still going on.

Wiesen said there is no anticipation of these protest letting up soon as they question the health and stability of the country’s republic.

“And there was also sorts of pent of frustration,” said Wiesen. “Not only with sort of morality of police and the dress codes but this very young and dynamic population was frustrated with a number of things going with economic pressures.”

Record Inflation

The United States saw inflation rates hit record levels throughout 2022. Almost all goods saw a hike in prices.

In 2023, Wiesen said some believe the economy will have a soft landing meaning we will escape the inflation spiral, while others say it will be a hard landing leading to a recession.

“It’s a little bit scary, especially for people who just day to day are experiencing it. Like the grocery bill is unlike anything we’ve seen in ages and we are reminded of how it was in the 60s and 70s.”

The World Games - July 7th.

The World Games took over the city of Birmingham in July. Athletes from all over the world came to the Magic City to compete.

Wiesen said this is a larger picture for the movement that is making Alabama a larger tourism destination.

“Birmingham is becoming a place that’s sort of recognized through its food, it’s athletics as something slightly different than what it was 30 or 40 years ago when it’s very much associated with the Civil Rights Movement.”

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.