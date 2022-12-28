LawCall
Funeral service announced for 12-year-old Audriana Pearson

Funeral services for 12-year-old Audriana Pearson will be held on Thursday, December 29 at...
Funeral services for 12-year-old Audriana Pearson will be held on Thursday, December 29 at Greater Grace Baptist Church in Center Point.(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 5:58 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CENTER POINT, Ala. (WBRC) - Family, friends, and community members will gather on Thursday in Center Point to remember 12-year-old Audriana Pearson, the victim of a drive-by shooting earlier this month.

Funeral services have been announced for Thursday, December 29 at noon inside the church sanctuary at Greater Grace Baptist Church.

“When we heard the news about this senseless crime our hearts were broken,” said Great Grace Baptist Church Pastor Lawrence Jackson. “We are honored to open the doors of our church to welcome family members and others as they say goodbye to this sweet young lady.”

Audriana was killed in the early morning hours of December 21 when she was struck by gunfire that entered her bedroom during a drive-by shooting on 16th Avenue NW. 19-year-old Ja’Von Eric Wilson and 18-year-old Jarei Lamar Vance, both of Birmingham, were later arrested by Birmingham Police and charged with capital murder.

Greater Grace Baptist Church is located at 1945 Center Point Parkway in Center Point. The public is invited to attend Thursday’s service.

