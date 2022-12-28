First Alert for warmer temperatures and sunshine Wednesday afternoon

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Wednesday! It is another cold start to the day with a wide range in temperatures. Cities in low-lying areas experiencing calm conditions have cooled into the upper teens and lower 20s. Spots that are seeing a light southeasterly winds are warmer with temperatures in the upper 20s and lower 30s. We have a 10-15 degree temperature range for Central Alabama this morning. You’ll definitely need the coat before you step outside this morning. There’s a small chance we could see fog develop in far northwest Alabama this morning, but so far visibility remains great. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us mostly clear. We are looking at a mostly sunny sky this afternoon with temperatures climbing into the upper 50s and lower 60s this afternoon. Winds are expected to come from the southeast at 5-10 mph. I would take advantage of the warmer temperatures and dry conditions today. Today would be a great day to do some yardwork, take down holiday decorations, or to go for a walk. If you plan on being outside this evening, you’ll need the jacket. Temperatures are forecast to cool into the upper 40s by 7 PM with a mostly clear to partly cloudy sky.

Increasing Clouds Tomorrow: Winds will continue from the southeast tomorrow giving us increasing moisture and extra clouds. Temperatures tomorrow morning will end up warmer with most of us in the 40s. The cool spots will likely occur in parts of Etowah and Cherokee counties where temperatures could drop into the 30s. We are forecasting a partly cloudy sky tomorrow with temperatures warming up into the mid 60s. I’ve added a 10% chance for a stray shower in far northwest Alabama Thursday morning and into the afternoon hours, but most of us will end up dry. If anyone sees rain tomorrow, it will likely occur in Marion, Lamar, Fayette, and Winston counties. Enjoy the above average temperatures tomorrow. It’ll feel like a hint to spring!

Next Big Thing: The big story for this week is the chance to see showers and storms by Friday and on New Year’s Eve. A cold front will push eastward giving us increasing rain and storm chances Friday afternoon and evening. Rain chances on Friday are up to 70%. We will likely end up mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 60s. Rain chances may increase Friday night into Saturday as moisture surges northwards from the Gulf of Mexico. The first half of Saturday is looking wet with scattered showers and a few storms possible. Rainfall totals could add up to around an inch with higher totals in south Alabama. The latest model runs are showing this cold front moving through quicker, so we may end up mostly dry Saturday afternoon and evening. At this point severe weather doesn’t look likely for this weekend, but I can’t rule out a strong storm or two in parts of southwest Alabama Friday into Saturday. If anything changes, we will let you know through television, social media, and through our weather app. High temperatures on New Year’s Eve will likely warm into the mid to upper 60s. Rain chances will likely move out Saturday afternoon/evening giving us mostly dry conditions as we celebrate a new year.

New Year’s Day Forecast: The good news is that rain shouldn’t ruin your New Year’s Eve plans. We are forecasting mostly dry conditions with temperatures dropping into the 50s around midnight. We will likely start the new year with a partly cloudy to a mostly sunny sky. We are forecasting morning temperatures near 50°F and afternoon high temperatures in the upper 60s. Sunday will end up mostly sunny.

Unsettled Weather Expected Next Week: The first week of January is looking very unsettled with a series of disturbances impacting our area. We could see wet and stormy weather move in next Monday evening and continue into Tuesday and Wednesday. There’s a chance we could see a threat for strong storms next Tuesday. The Storm Prediction Center is already highlighting a severe threat Monday (1/2/23) just to our west in parts of Louisiana, Arkansas, Mississippi, far northwest Alabama, and western Tennessee and Kentucky. Damaging winds and isolated tornadoes will be possible in some of the severe storms that develop early next week. It remains way too early to provide you with specific information at this time as the models will continue to show changes in the overall weather setup. Heavy rain and flooding could also be an issue as Gulf moisture streams into the Southeast. Models are hinting we could pick up several inches of rainfall next Monday through Wednesday. Temperatures will likely remain above average with highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s and 50s. Our long-range models hint that we could see temperatures closer to average for the end of next week with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s. Next Thursday, Friday, and Saturday is shaping up to be dry and cool.

