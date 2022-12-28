City leaders point out trend in Birmingham homicide cases

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham City leaders said there is a common thread in many of the homicides throughout the city, in that the suspect and victim usually know each other.

So far there have been 134 homicides in Birmingham, with 10 being ruled justifiable. Mayor Randall Woodfin took to social media on Dec. 26 to point out a trend in crime during the month of December: that in six of the recent homicides, the people involved knew each other.

“We are concerned about the number of shootings and homicides,” City Councilor Darrell O’Quinn said.

With more than 130 homicides in 2022, Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin and city council members are working to prevent high gun crime in the new year.

“There is more to come,” O’Quinn said. “We are specifically looking at programs that will help do more on the data analysis side to actually try and pinpoint some of the locations and individuals involved.”

But, O’Quinn said many of the crime cases are not random acts of violence.

“In a large proportion of homicide and gun violence that we see in the city of Birmingham, these are individuals that are known to each other. They’re not random acts.”

Birmingham Police tells WBRC that “they are thankful Mayor Woodfin is speaking out on this issue.”

“In a lot of incidents, the circumstances are not circumstances where having law enforcement nearby would have prevented the crime,” O’Quinn said. “If people inside a household and get into an argument and it escalates to them using firearms, there is very little that anyone can do to intervene.”

But, O’Quinn said there are also many cases involving victims who didn’t know the suspects involved and were just in the wrong place at the wrong time. He said it is important to remember who you associate with and what risk you put your loved ones in.

“You’re not only putting yourself at risk, but others around you at risk,” he said.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.