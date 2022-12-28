LawCall
Busted pipes continue to wreak havoc in Jefferson County

By Tristan Ruppert
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 9:32 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County resident Aaliyah Green is picking up the pieces after a burst pipe damaged almost everything in her apartment.

IPM property management representatives tell WBRC that water has been restored to The Park Place Apartments, where Green lives. But many residents are still not happy.

Pipes first began breaking Christmas Eve night, but more broke over the next few days. The bursts then filled several units with water, damaging and tarnishing property.

Green sent us videos of the damage, showcasing what her and her loved ones walked into on Christmas Eve. Not only ruining her family’s property, but their holiday.

“Who would even imagine something like this would happen to them on a big holiday like this,” Green said. “This is something you’re supposed to kick back and relax. Watch TV or watch your kids open up presents and just enjoy time and life. At this time, we are out in the cold trying to figure out our next steps to do in life and what we are going to do.”

Green said the complex had not communicated with her on the issues and she is currently staying with family as she waits to learn more.

