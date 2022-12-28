Blount Co. kindergarten teacher’s room damaged after pipe burst

BLOUNT CO., Ala. (WBRC) - A Blount County kindergarten teacher is left with extensive damage to her classroom after a pipe burst on Christmas day. It happened after the bitter cold temperatures over the weekend. People in the community are now stepping up to help.

Paige Martin’s classroom at Southeastern Elementary has most of the damage. She says some of her things floated across the hall into another teacher’s room.

Martin tells us the pipes thawed out and it all went downhill from there. In video posted to Facebook, you can see the ceiling hanging down and insulation all over the place. The water destroyed a lot of her teaching resources that she’s created through the years.

Martin has been in this classroom for 7 years. She spent her own money to make it a welcoming place for her students.

A GoFundMe page has been created by Lisa Underwood, one of Martin’s church members. They are hoping to raise at least $2,000. Underwood tells us she felt led to do something to help.

“She’s a great teacher and I just hope that this money helps get her classroom back to where the children can learn and have a great environment to be taught in,” Underwood said.

Martin didn’t want to go on camera, but she told us this about her classroom:

“I do plan on making it even better than it was before. I tried each year to make sure that my class is welcoming and comfortable and it’s a place that my kids want to come to everyday when it’s a school day. It’s like their second home,” Martin said.

Martin’s classroom is being cleaned and hopefully ready for students on Jan. 4. Over the next day or so, she’s going to do inventory on everything that was damaged. Martin has already received a stack of books for her classroom. We’re told the school system is helping her as well.

