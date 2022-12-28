LawCall
Birmingham Police hosting winter coat giveaway

(Courtesy: WAVE News)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 6:44 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department’s Community Outreach and Public Education Division is hosting a winter coat giveaway this week, Wednesday, Dec. 28 through Friday, Dec. 30.

BPD and several other community members are contributing to the giveaway.

Coats can be picked up at 7001 Crestwood Blvd. Suite 802 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The giveaway will run on a first come, first served basis.

