Birmingham Police hosting winter coat giveaway

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department’s Community Outreach and Public Education Division is hosting a winter coat giveaway this week, Wednesday, Dec. 28 through Friday, Dec. 30.

BPD and several other community members are contributing to the giveaway.

Coats can be picked up at 7001 Crestwood Blvd. Suite 802 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The giveaway will run on a first come, first served basis.

Are you in the need of a coat or know someone who needs a coat? If so, the Birmingham Police Department Community Outreach and Public Education Division along with several community members are giving away winter coats. pic.twitter.com/y3KlXKYhuP — Bhampolice (@BhamPolice) December 28, 2022

