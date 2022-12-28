APD looking asking for help finding lottery ticket burglar

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department is asking for help identifying a lottery ticket burglar believed to have hit two convenience stores in three days.

The burglary suspect is wanted in connection to what police said is a “smash and grab” incident at Homerun Foods in the 3300 block of Gillionville Road. It is believed that the suspect through a brick through the front door early Wednesday morning, and took around $600 worth of scratch-off tickets. Police said the suspected burglar is also sought in connection to another robbery on Gillionville Road at the College Corner Convenience Store. It is unclear how many tickets the burglar got away with in that incident.

SEE ALSO: APD asking for help identifying convenience store burglar ⬅️

In both burglary incidents, the suspect was caught on camera, running off with the lottery tickets.

Some of the tickets taken were $10 and $20 tickets.

Stealing any kind of lottery ticket is a felony. In Georgia, scratch-off lottery tickets in Georgia are numbered and can be traced.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.