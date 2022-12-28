LawCall
2 men, teen arrested in string of home invasion burglaries, robberies

Devontae Thomas (left), Vada Floyd (right)
Devontae Thomas (left), Vada Floyd (right)(Bessemer Police Department)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 5:41 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - The Bessemer Police Department has arrested three individuals in connection to a string of home invasion style burglaries and robberies.

According to police, on Dec. 27, officers responded to three calls that suspects were forcing their way into occupied homes and looking for anything valuable.

While investigating the first two incidents, officers stopped a suspected vehicle and detained the occupants. As officers were talking to the individuals in the vehicle, a third call to police was received and officers were able to detain two additional suspects.

Police say the vehicle and two suspects were related to the same crimes.

During the investigation, it was determined that the occupants of the vehicle dropped off the two suspects to commit a crime with intention of meeting together after the crime was completed.

Bessemer police told WBRC, there were four total suspects, including two juveniles and two adults. One juvenile, 15, was released on the scene to a parent. Two adults and a juvenile were arrested.

Detectives charged 30-year-old Devonte Thomas with Burglary first degree x2, Robbery first degree x2. His bond is $240,000.

Vada Floyd, 33, is charged with Burglary first degree (aiding and abetting) x2, Robbery first degree (aiding and abetting) x2. Floyd’s bond is $240,000.

The 16-year-old is being charged as an adult with Robbery first degree due to his age and the use of a firearm during the crime. However, police are not releasing his picture at this time. The juvenile’s bond is set at $60,000.

If you have additional information pertaining to this case, contact the Bessemer Police Department at 205-425-2411 or the Tip Line at 205-428-3541.

