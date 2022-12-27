LawCall
On Your Side: See what you're owed if your flight is cancelled

See what you’re owed if your flight is cancelled
See what you’re owed if your flight is cancelled
By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 3:50 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Across the U.S., there have been thousands of flights cancelled and thousands more delayed.

The Department of Transportation created a dashboard to ensure those who are traveling have information about services that U.S. airlines provide to help alleviate passenger inconveniences when the cause of a cancellation or delay was due to circumstances within the airline’s control.

From meals to transportation to hotel accommodations, the website shows what you are owed after a cancellation.

You can also check out your consumer flying rights on the dashboard here.

