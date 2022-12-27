On Your Side: See what you’re owed if your flight is cancelled

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Across the U.S., there have been thousands of flights cancelled and thousands more delayed.

The Department of Transportation created a dashboard to ensure those who are traveling have information about services that U.S. airlines provide to help alleviate passenger inconveniences when the cause of a cancellation or delay was due to circumstances within the airline’s control.

From meals to transportation to hotel accommodations, the website shows what you are owed after a cancellation.

You can also check out your consumer flying rights on the dashboard here.

