Videos show Alabama prison inmates battling broken overhead pipe

Water from a burst sprinkler system is channeled into a trash bin at Bullock Correctional...
Water from a burst sprinkler system is channeled into a trash bin at Bullock Correctional Facility.(Source: WSFA 12 News viewer)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 1:07 PM CST|Updated: 21 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Corrections has responded to a request for information after video circulating on social media showed inmates at a state prison dealing with broken water pipes.

Temperatures in recent days have plunged well below freezing across the Southeast, bursting pipes and causing havoc for homes, businesses and government facilities.

The videos, posted to TikTok by the handle @ala_prisonadvocacy, were filmed at Bullock Correctional Facility.

One showed inmates being sprayed with water from an overhead pipe.

Viewer video shows water pouring from a broken sprinkler at Bullock Correctional Facility.

The other showed a steady stream of water being channeled into a trash bin.

ADOC confirmed the sprinkler system froze in two dorms at the facility, “which caused the system to engage.” ADOC said the water was turned off and cleaned up.

Comments left on the videos noted that the prisoners had no heat, but ADOC disputed those remarks. “The affected inmates received additional clothes and blankets,” an ADOC spokesperson said. “The affected dorms have water and heat.”

The state is in the process of building three new mega-prisons that the governor’s office has said will alleviate prison overcrowding in older facilities but no update on a timeline for the start of construction is currently available.

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.

