One dead, one injured in Monday night shooting

By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 10:03 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating after two people went to UAB Hospital with gunshot wounds Monday, Dec. 26.

According to BPD, officers were dispatched to the hospital around 7:30 p.m. on report of two people shot. Officers arrived at the hospital to learn that one of the victims was pronounced deceased.

The second victim was a juvenile male whose injures are not life-threatening.

BPD says a preliminary investigation suggests the victims were in a car in the 1400 block of Carson Road when they were fired at.

Details are limited at this time, we will provide updates as they are made available.

If anyone has information about this case, please contact the Birmingham Police Department at (205) 254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at (205) 254-7777.


Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

