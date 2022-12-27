Man killed in Bessemer Christmas day

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Bessemer Police are investigating the death of a 41-year-old killed on Christmas day.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner, It happened in the 1700 block of 6th Ave N. The victim has been identified as Clay Austin Parker.

It is unclear what time the incident happened but the coroner lists that he died from injuries related to an assault just before 7 p.m.

The circumstances are under investigation. Please check back for updates.

