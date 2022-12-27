TUSCALOOSA CO., Ala. (WBRC) - An overnight crash has caused a road closure on AL Hwy 69 near mile marker 160 in Tuscaloosa Co.

It happened around midnight. An 18-wheeler overturned, scattering lumber across the road.

Highway 69 blocked in Tuscaloosa Co. due to overturned 18-wheeler (wbrc)

Traffic is being diverted at Tierce Patton Road.

