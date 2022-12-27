Hazardous roadway conditions reported in parts of Cullman County

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency report hazardous roadway conditions in parts of Cullman County Monday night.

Some icy conditions developed on roads in parts of Cullman County as precipitation fell, along with temperatures, Monday evening.

We’re told there were reports of crashes on Interstate 65 southbound near mile marker 305, in addition to crashes on U.S. 278.

ALEA says motorists are urged to only travel roadways in emergency situations and ensure that you continue to be weather aware.

❄️❄️ ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division

has received reports of icy roadway conditions within the following counties:❄️❄️



Limestone, Morgan, Cullman, Madison, Jackson and Dekalb Counties.



ALEA Troopers will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates accordingly. #alea pic.twitter.com/byExMA6mR8 — Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (@ALEAprotects) December 27, 2022

