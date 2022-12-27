LawCall
Gadsden Police investigating fatal shooting

By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 4:54 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - Gadsden Police say on Dec. 26, around 1:15 p.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 300 block of Morningview Drive.

Officers located the victim, Michael Martin, who had suffered a fatal gunshot wound.

Police say the suspect, Robert Wilson, was taken into custody and charged with murder.

The incident is under investigation by the Gadsden Police Department.


