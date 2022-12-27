Gadsden Police investigating fatal shooting

GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - Gadsden Police say on Dec. 26, around 1:15 p.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 300 block of Morningview Drive.

Officers located the victim, Michael Martin, who had suffered a fatal gunshot wound.

Police say the suspect, Robert Wilson, was taken into custody and charged with murder.

The incident is under investigation by the Gadsden Police Department.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.