LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Former Disney Channel star arrested in alleged domestic violence incident, police say

Orlando Brown, who starred in Disney’s That’s So Raven, is facing an aggravated Menacing charge...
Orlando Brown, who starred in Disney’s That’s So Raven, is facing an aggravated Menacing charge in Lima, Ohio. Police said they arrested him on Dec. 22, 2022.(Allen County Sheriff's Office)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 6:20 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIMA, Ohio (WTVG/Gray News) - A former Disney Channel star is facing charges in Ohio after a reported case of domestic violence.

Orlando Brown, who starred in Disney’s “That’s So Raven,” is facing an aggravated menacing charge after police took him into custody on Thursday.

He pleaded not guilty on Friday.

Police told the Los Angeles Times they were called out to a Lima home and witnessed a “fierce verbal argument.”

Brown is being held on a $25,000 bond in Lima.

Copyright 2022 WTVG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man shot and killed overnight in Birmingham
Source: WBRC video
Jefferson County Deputies getting training before new permitless carry law goes into effect
First Alert for a few snow showers/flurries to the north Monday afternoon and evening
FIRST ALERT: A few snow showers, flurries possible Monday afternoon into evening
Source: WBRC video
Alabama medical cannabis license application window closing soon
Cold weather causing pipes to burst around Alabama
Multiple reports of pipes bursting this Christmas weekend

Latest News

Residents watch at a burning infrastructure project hit during a Russian drone night strike in...
The AP Interview: Ukraine FM aims for February peace summit
Water main break at B'ham City Hall.
BFRS: Water leak occurs at Birmingham City Hall
Source: WBRC video
Alabama Power, Spire doing good as temperatures rise back up
Christmas Tree Recycling Program
Shelby Co. offering free service to recycle Christmas trees, other items