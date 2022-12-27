First Alert for sunshine and warmer temperatures Tuesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Tuesday everyone! We had a weak disturbance produce snow showers yesterday that triggered winter weather advisories for North Alabama and for parts of Cullman, Etowah, and Cherokee counties. The advisories have been canceled since the moisture has moved out, but we will likely continue to see icy and slick roads if you travel in those spots this morning. Use caution. Emergency management in Jackson County urge everyone to avoid the roads this morning until 11 AM. Please make sure you tune in to Good Day Alabama this morning as we give you reports on road conditions for the icy areas to our north. Travel conditions in North Alabama should drastically improve by the mid to late morning hours as sunshine returns and temperatures warm above freezing. Travel conditions in Central Alabama are fine. Temperatures this morning remain below freezing, but it’s not as cold as previous mornings. Most of us are in the 20s and lower 30s. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us partly cloudy and dry. The moisture from yesterday is now into parts of Georgia where they are seeing flurries and light snow showers. We are expecting a mostly sunny sky this afternoon with a chance for some extra clouds to roll into our area late in the day. I think most of us will thaw out and warm above freezing by 9 AM. We are looking at high temperatures climbing into the upper 40s and lower 50s this afternoon with southwest winds at 5-10 mph. If you are going to the TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl this evening, make sure you grab a coat and layer up! Kickoff temperatures at 5:45 PM will likely start out in the lower 40s with temperatures cooling into the 30s by the end of the game. The sky will be partly cloudy with light winds in place.

Chilly Start to Wednesday: We will likely start tomorrow morning off dry and sunny with temperatures in the lower 30s. A few spots in north Alabama could drop into the upper 20s. Wednesday is looking like a beautiful afternoon to knock out some yardwork or run errands. We are expecting a mostly sunny sky tomorrow with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Winds will come from the south-southeast at 5-10 mph. It’s going to feel very warm after seeing lows in the single digits and teens for several days.

Warmer Temperatures by the End of the Week: We will finish out the year with temperatures above average! We are looking at morning temperatures Thursday morning in the low to mid 40s. It’ll be the first morning with temperatures above the freezing point in almost a week. Thursday is looking dry with highs in the low to mid 60s. We will likely see high temperatures climb into the mid to upper 60s with lows in the 40s and 50s as we go into the weekend and into the first half of next week.

Next Big Thing: The big story for this week is the chance to see showers and storms by Friday and on New Year’s Eve. A cold front will push eastward giving us increasing rain and storm chances Friday afternoon and evening. Rain chances on Friday are up to 60%. We will likely end up mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 60s. Rain chances may increase Friday night into Saturday as moisture surges northwards from the Gulf of Mexico. The first half of Saturday is looking wet with widespread showers and storms. Rainfall totals could add up around 1-2 inches once this cold front moves through our area Saturday evening. At this point severe weather doesn’t look likely for this weekend, but I can’t rule out a strong storm or two in parts of southwest Alabama Friday into Saturday. If anything changes, we will let you know through television, social media, and through our weather app.

New Year’s Day Forecast: The good news is that rain shouldn’t ruin your New Year’s Eve plans. We are forecasting mostly dry conditions with temperatures dropping into the 50s around midnight. We will likely start 2023 mostly sunny and dry with above average temperatures. We are forecasting morning temperatures to cool into the lower 50s and warm in the mid 60s Sunday afternoon. Sunday will end up mostly sunny.

Unsettled Weather Expected Next Week: The first week of January is looking very unsettled with a series of disturbances impacting our area. We could see wet and stormy weather move in next Monday evening and continue into Tuesday. There’s a chance we could see an organized threat for storms next Tuesday. Models are hinting that we may see just enough wind shear and unstable air to produce a threat for strong storms. We are just providing you an early first alert. It remains way too early to provide you specific information at this time as the models will continue to show changes in the overall weather setup. The pattern remains unsettled with rain and storm chances continuing for the second half of next week. Temperatures will likely remain above average with highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s and 50s.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.