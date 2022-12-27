Ensley Fairfield Mattress Company closes after more than 100 years

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A staple of Birmingham Metro business has announced it will be closing it’s doors permanently after almost 108 years in business.

Ensley Fairfield Mattress Company opened back in 1915, but the family says it has made the difficult decision to let the family business go after January 2023.

“Our faithful customers have been such a joy to our family and we are honored that you have always supported our American dream,” the family said in a statement. “We pray this isn’t the end, but a new beginning for the Holtzclaw family and the Ensley Fairfield legacy. Always remember, ‘the rest of your days depends on the rest of your nights.’”

