Cold weather wreaking havoc with burst pipes popping up all over Jefferson Co.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We know many of you are cleaning up, some even looking for temporary housing after your pipes froze and burst over the weekend. For those affected, it has been a whirlwind over the last 48 hours.

Between trying to save their possessions and find temporary lodging, several people are frustrated.

That includes Hunter Ridge Apartments resident Tiffany Young. She is still trying to process what she saw on Christmas eve.

She says that is when a pipe burst and water started pouring in through her light fixtures and outlets.

She spent a good portion of her day today on the phone with insurance folks trying to figure out what’s what.

“It is just something that is very difficult to deal with at this time. Not saying anytime would be any different but the holidays make it a little worse,” said Young.

Andrea Toyer is another Jefferson County resident struggling with water damage. She is supposed to be recovering from surgery and resting in bed but she says the building’s water sprinkler system burst displacing neighbors and ruining several family’s Christmas.

An event which she believes should remind everyone what cold weather can do to our valuables.

“It doesn’t have to be as something someone would consider as serious as a fire, but water damage is just as bad as other damage because it can run you out of your home. That is exactly what happened here at Colony Woods. We had several families that were displaced,” said Toyer.

At this time, we have yet to hear back from Hunter Ridge, and Colony Woods Management. That is most likely due to many observing today as a holiday. However that has not stopped residents from calling plumbers in force seeking help.

On Time Service Kerry Adkins says they have received hundreds of calls just with in the last few days and he only expects that number to go up as more of you notice damages to your plumbing lines.

He says they saw a big spike today because many didn’t expect to receive a response on Christmas over the weekend.

Now everyone is calling, and its for an array of issues, with burst water pipes one of the largest complaints.

“We are covering as many of them as we can. Its just, I would imagine anyone who does plumbing and does HVAC work will be very busy all week.”

Adkins says there are a few things you can do to help your plumbing lines out. You need to open your cabinet drawers, let your faucets drip and seal up any crawlspaces up to prevent the harsh wind from hitting your pipes directly.

