City of Birmingham to extend warming station through Wednesday morning

Birmingham to open warming station
Birmingham to open warming station(Alex Gibbs)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 1:05 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The city of Birmingham is once again opening its warming station Tuesday, Dec. 27 at 7 p.m. through Wednesday, Dec. 28 at 9 a.m.

Those needing warm shelter can go to the BJCC South Exhibition Hall located at 1962 9th Ave North.

Food will be provided.


