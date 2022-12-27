City of Birmingham to extend warming station through Wednesday morning

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The city of Birmingham is once again opening its warming station Tuesday, Dec. 27 at 7 p.m. through Wednesday, Dec. 28 at 9 a.m.

Those needing warm shelter can go to the BJCC South Exhibition Hall located at 1962 9th Ave North.

Food will be provided.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.