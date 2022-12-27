LawCall
Birmingham PD make arrest after man shot, killed following family dispute

Clinton Tyrone Ruffin
Clinton Tyrone Ruffin(Birmingham Police Department)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 4:36 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department has obtained an arrest warrant in connection to the murder of Orlando Ruffin. Ruffin was shot and killed on Thursday, Dec. 22 in the 2200 block of Beulah Avenue, after a dispute with relatives.

Police have identified the suspect as 40-year-old Clinton Tyrone Ruffin.

Ruffin was taken into custody on the scene and placed on an investigative hold at the Birmingham City Jail, according to police.

He is being held on a $100,000 bond.

ORIGINAL STORY: Birmingham Police are investigating after a family argument turned deadly Thursday night.

Police say they first got a call about a man arguing with family members at a home in the 2200 Block Beulah Avenue around 9:04 p.m. Just a few minutes later at 9:11 p.m. they got another phone call saying the man had been shot.

He was taken to a local hospital where he died. He has been identified as 37-year-old Orlando Dewaun Ruffin.

When police arrived at the scene there was a suspect present. He was taken into custody and placed on a 48 hold at the Birmingham City Jail.

The case is still under investigation.

