Birmingham Bowl Pep Rally

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Bud Light Fan Fest Pep Rally was today from 1 to 6 p.m. in uptown Birmingham.

When I went earlier today people were already starting to gather for the live music, games, food and drinks.

Multiple events will be taking place throughout the day in this area, you can join the coaches and players for a pre-game pep rally on the main stage for both teams starting at 5 and 5:30.

Earlier today, I spoke with Christina Pinson who brought her family out to celebrate Christmas.

Pinson said they are surviving the chilly temperatures due to the five layers of clothing they have on.

Now normally this game is played earlier in the day, and I asked Pinson if she was concerned about the temperatures with the game being at night.

“That was a concern we had with the weather, because it will be night and the temperatures are going to drop,” Pinson said. “You definitely have to be cautious and prepared to sit out there for that long and there may not be much participation because of that but I hope so.”

Pinson said they are trying to stay active and keep their blood flowing as they wait for the fireworks show at the end of the pep rally.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.