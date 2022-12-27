LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Autauga County Sheriff Joe Sedinger dies

Autauga County Sheriff Joe Sedinger
Autauga County Sheriff Joe Sedinger(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 8:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - The Autauga County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed the death of Sheriff Joe Sedinger.

The sheriff’s office posted the announcement on Facebook Monday night. His cause of death has not yet been released.

Sedinger was just reelected in November. He had worked with the sheriff’s office for nearly three decades.

According to state law, the county coroner, who is also an elected official, will assume the role of sheriff for the time being.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man shot and killed overnight in Birmingham
First Alert for a few snow showers/flurries to the north Monday afternoon and evening
FIRST ALERT: A few snow showers, flurries possible Monday afternoon into evening
Source: WBRC video
Jefferson County Deputies getting training before new permitless carry law goes into effect
Polaris was adopted by United Captain William Dale and his family.
Dog abandoned at the airport finds forever home with airline captain
Source: WBRC video
Alabama medical cannabis license application window closing soon

Latest News

Hazardous roadway conditions reported in parts of Cullman County
2022 TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl on Tuesday
Birmingham Bowl Pep Rally
Source: WBRC video
Cold weather wreaking havoc with burst pipes popping up all over Jefferson Co.
Water main break at B'ham City Hall.
BFRS: Water leak occurs at Birmingham City Hall
Pipe bursts have plumbers staying busy
Pipe bursts have plumbers staying busy