Autauga County Sheriff Joe Sedinger dies

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - The Autauga County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed the death of Sheriff Joe Sedinger.

The sheriff’s office posted the announcement on Facebook Monday night. His cause of death has not yet been released.

Sedinger was just reelected in November. He had worked with the sheriff’s office for nearly three decades.

According to state law, the county coroner, who is also an elected official, will assume the role of sheriff for the time being.

