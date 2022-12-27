LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

91-year-old dies trying to fix broken pipe on Christmas

The Anderson County Coroner's Office announced two people died during the recent freezing temperatures in Anderson Co.
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 2:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office announced that a 91-year-old man was found dead Monday after going missing on Christmas night.

The Anderson County Coroner’s Office said the victim, Marvin Henley from Anderson, went outside at around 10 p.m. to repair a broken water pipe. Henley reportedly went inside to change some of his wet clothes but went back outside to work on the pipe.

Sadly, he never returned to the house, and deputies confirmed that his body was found Sunday around 2:45 p.m. not far from his home.

His death was ruled accidental due to cold environmental exposure.

This is the second confirmed death related to the winter storm in Anderson County. A victim also died during a power outage on Christmas Eve.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather 9p 12-26-22
FIRST ALERT: Slippery travel across north Alabama through Tuesday morning
Man shot and killed overnight in Birmingham
Polaris was adopted by United Captain William Dale and his family.
Dog abandoned at the airport finds forever home with airline captain
Police in St. Louis say a woman has been arrested after shooting two men at a gas station.
Police: Woman tracks down stolen car, kills 2 men at gas station
Officials say that Blake Rodgers, a 22-year-old apprentice lineworker, was killed in Ohio.
Utility worker killed while restoring power during winter storm, officials say

Latest News

Man killed in Bessemer Christmas day
Ensley Fairfield Mattress Company closes after more than 100 years
Ensley Fairfield Mattress Company closes after more than 100 years
Highway 69 blocked in Tuscaloosa Co. due to overturned 18-wheeler
Highway 69 blocked in Tuscaloosa Co. due to overturned 18-wheeler
The Birmingham Shuttlesworth International Airport is preparing for Memorial Day weekend travel.
Pipe burst at tower at Birmingham-Shuttlesworth Airport