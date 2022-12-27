91-year-old dies trying to fix broken pipe on Christmas

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office announced that a 91-year-old man was found dead Monday after going missing on Christmas night.

The Anderson County Coroner’s Office said the victim, Marvin Henley from Anderson, went outside at around 10 p.m. to repair a broken water pipe. Henley reportedly went inside to change some of his wet clothes but went back outside to work on the pipe.

Sadly, he never returned to the house, and deputies confirmed that his body was found Sunday around 2:45 p.m. not far from his home.

His death was ruled accidental due to cold environmental exposure.

This is the second confirmed death related to the winter storm in Anderson County. A victim also died during a power outage on Christmas Eve.

