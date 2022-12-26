Year in review: Take a look at 2022’s craziest trending stories

(CNN) - Everyone’s favorite hippo got her spotlight stolen, a mom had to pay up on a social media-stifling deal, and a mobile word puzzle gave a much-needed distraction. These stories and more help recap some of the wildest viral and trending highlights.

Let’s take a look at 2022!

The world’s most famous pachyderm, Fiona the hippo, is no stranger to stardom, but she had to learn to share her viral spotlight in 2022 when she became a big sister! Fiona’s mother, Bibi, had another baby at the Cincinnati Zoo, a bouncing bulbous boy named “Fritz,” a name that was crowdsourced from the zoo’s vast menagerie of fans. The slick n’ slippery siblings took some time to bond and now the pair are thick as thieves!

And motherly love was on display in the cutest possible way, caught on camera in a Costa Rican jungle when a baby sloth that had fallen from a tree was reunited with its mother. She may move like molasses, but she was quick to dole out some cuddles. Yeah, it may not be news, but it sure got a lot of views - over 30 million on Facebook alone.

Sometimes parents need to use tough love, like a Minnesota mother who went viral with her unique “18 for 18″ challenge with her teen. Years ago, she offered her son $1,800 cash to stay off social media entirely until he was 18. Well, the kid turned 18 this year, cashed in on his promise kept, and started wading into social media waters $1,800 richer.

A pair of family fishing trips became viral whales of a tale.

The first story caught the moment when a grandpa-grandson duo hooked a mako shark and the fighting fish suddenly took flight.

The other fish out of water story makes liberal use of the “bleep button,” but for good reason. A fishing father and son were scared witless when a whale suddenly crested and went airborne, touching down right on their boat. The pair let fly a hilariously obscene reaction that’s still hanging somewhere over the Atlantic.

The year 2022 also brought us a treasure trove of interstellar images captured by the newly launched James Webb Space Telescope.

It also brought many bizarre and freaky foodstuff like Kraft Mac n’ Cheese ice cream, the Velveeta martini, Oreo flavored wine, and a temperature-testing fingernail polish for your beer.

And who could forget the limited edition Oscar Mayer beauty mask and a frozen hot dog popsicle.

Plus, an out-of-this-world pet project turned into a personal crusade for a Georgia man from eastern Europe. Star Wars superfan Akaki Lekiachvili spent six years and at least $50,000 building a life-sized X-wing replica, which he used to raise money to benefit war-torn Ukraine. The ship was featured at a Major League Baseball game and its Twitter account was even liked by Luke Skywalker himself, actor Mark Hamill!

Finally, if 2022 was summed up in a word, it would be Wordle! The New York Times took the popular puzzle on mobile globally where it became a worldwide daily brain-teasing phenomenon! In fact, Google says Wordle was its top searched term for 2022.

