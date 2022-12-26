Shelby Co. offering free service to recycle Christmas trees, other items

SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Starting tomorrow, Shelby County is offering free services to help you after the Christmas holiday.

Services include recycling your Christmas trees and other items such as cardboard boxes or even electronics.

Shelby County is offering a Christmas tree recycling program at five designated areas in Shelby County.

The Shelby County tree recycling program will start Tuesday and run through Friday, Jan. 6.

The county plans to recycle the Christmas trees into landscaping materials for facilities and decrease the volume of illegal dumping that occurs each year.

The Montevallo Recycling Center is accepting everything from paper, plastic, cardboard boxes and alumni cans with no separation required. It will be open Tuesday through Friday.

They will be closed Saturday and open back up Sunday Jan. 3.

Cardboard boxes must be broken down and electronics will have a designated area for drop off.

Director of Public Works for the City of Montevallo, Kirk Hamby said the recycling service has tripled their intake in the last 2 years due to other city residents in the county using their services.

“The city of Montevallo is one of the very few, a lot of our surrounding cities have done away with recycling because of the expense that’s incurred and there’s really no return on recycling,” Hamby said. “So, we are doing it as a service to our citizens and surrounding areas just to keep it out of the landfill.”

The recycling center sees between three to four tons a week

You find the Christmas tree recycling locations through this link.

