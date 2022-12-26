Santa Shuffle goes on despite bitter cold

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WBRC) - Single digit temperatures couldn’t stop hardcore runners from coming out to the annual Santa Shuffle on Saturday.

The annual event, hosted by The Trak Shak, benefits Firehouse Ministries through donations.

This year, however, saw the event take place as Alabama was in the midst of an arctic blast that dropped temperatures to single digits across the state.

Valerie Cuddy, the owner of Trak Shak, said people were calling to make sure the event was still on after the temperature drop.

“It’s nine degrees, but this has become an annual tradition and people are going to come regardless,” Cuddy said. “We got lots of calls yesterday making sure we were still doing this, regardless of the nine-degree temperatures right now.”

Despite the bitterly cold temperatures, runners came out dressed in their holiday best to continue the annual tradition.

“It’s just so much fun, we couldn’t turn it down,” said Cuddy. “Look at how people are dressed today, they’re just having a good time and that’s what it’s all about.”

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.