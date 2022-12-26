LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Santa Shuffle goes on despite bitter cold

By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 25, 2022 at 10:29 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WBRC) - Single digit temperatures couldn’t stop hardcore runners from coming out to the annual Santa Shuffle on Saturday.

The annual event, hosted by The Trak Shak, benefits Firehouse Ministries through donations.

This year, however, saw the event take place as Alabama was in the midst of an arctic blast that dropped temperatures to single digits across the state.

Valerie Cuddy, the owner of Trak Shak, said people were calling to make sure the event was still on after the temperature drop.

“It’s nine degrees, but this has become an annual tradition and people are going to come regardless,” Cuddy said. “We got lots of calls yesterday making sure we were still doing this, regardless of the nine-degree temperatures right now.”

Despite the bitterly cold temperatures, runners came out dressed in their holiday best to continue the annual tradition.

“It’s just so much fun, we couldn’t turn it down,” said Cuddy. “Look at how people are dressed today, they’re just having a good time and that’s what it’s all about.”

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: WBRC video
Jefferson County Deputies getting training before new permitless carry law goes into effect
A Mississippi teacher and her husband say they are welcoming quintuplets to their family.
Teacher surprised to find out she is pregnant with quintuplets: ‘How is this possible?’
Birmingham HVAC expert explains how your unit should work during frigid temperatures
19-year-old Ja’Von Eric Wilson (left) and 18-year-old Jarei Lamar Vance (right) have been...
Two suspects charged with capital murder in death of 12-year-old Audriana Pearson
A north Alabama family regrets buying a real Christmas tree after finding some creepy crawlers...
Family throws out Christmas tree after finding unwanted guests

Latest News

Source: WBRC video
Birmingham nonprofits restoring hope this Christmas
Source: WBRC video
Spreading joy on Christmas Day
Source: WBRC video
Non-profit looking to help families contribute to their community
Source: WBRC video
Santa shuffle survives the cold for a good cause