Pleasant Grove woman dies in Christmas night crash on I-59

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A Pleasant Grove woman died in a crash on Interstate 59 in Jefferson County Christmas night, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Authorities with ALEA say the two-vehicle crash happened around 10:30 p.m. Sunday, December 25.

We’re told 87-year-old Claudette P. Autry was fatally injured when the Mercury Grand Marquis she was driving collided with a Nissan Rogue.

Officials say before colliding with the Rogue, the Mercury became disabled because of damage sustained in a previous crash, which happened moments before.

The crash happened near mile marker 115 on I-59, about 3 miles west of Hueytown.

ALEA continues to investigate.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.