Pleasant Grove woman dies in Christmas night crash on I-59

(Source: Raycom images)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 3:29 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A Pleasant Grove woman died in a crash on Interstate 59 in Jefferson County Christmas night, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Authorities with ALEA say the two-vehicle crash happened around 10:30 p.m. Sunday, December 25.

We’re told 87-year-old Claudette P. Autry was fatally injured when the Mercury Grand Marquis she was driving collided with a Nissan Rogue.

Officials say before colliding with the Rogue, the Mercury became disabled because of damage sustained in a previous crash, which happened moments before.

The crash happened near mile marker 115 on I-59, about 3 miles west of Hueytown.

ALEA continues to investigate.

