Non-profit looking to help families contribute to their community

By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 25, 2022 at 9:38 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A local non-profit is offering helpful ways to get you and your children involved in community service.

Leaders at Community Food Bank of Central Alabama say that around 250,000 people in Central Alabama experience food insecurities. The non-profit, to combat this, prepares millions of meals each year for those in need.

They are always looking for volunteers to help out, including children.

CEO Nicole Williams says something as simple as a food drive is a great way to get kids involved.

“A lot of times kids will be inspired and they will do a food drive, or something for their own birthday, you know,” Williams said. “Food drives are easy. A ten-year-old can take a wagon up and down his street and collect food for the food bank. It’s a great way for kids to get involved and help their neighbors.”

The Community Food Bank of Central Alabama operates as a food distribution center to over 230 non-profits in the community who then distribute the food to those in need.

For more information about how to be involved with Community Food Bank of Central Alabama, visit feedingal.org.

