Man shot and killed overnight in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed early Monday morning on Jefferson Ave.

Around 1:44 a.m. Birmingham Police responded to a shooting call in the 2700 block of Jefferson Ave. They arrived to find a man who had been shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead at the scene. He has not been identified.

In addition, a woman and a teenager who police say were also at the location of the shooting were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No suspects are in custody at this time. Please check back for updates.

