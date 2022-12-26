LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Man shot and killed overnight in Birmingham

(FOX 32 Chicago / YouTube | Pixabay)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 10:29 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed early Monday morning on Jefferson Ave.

Around 1:44 a.m. Birmingham Police responded to a shooting call in the 2700 block of Jefferson Ave. They arrived to find a man who had been shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead at the scene. He has not been identified.

In addition, a woman and a teenager who police say were also at the location of the shooting were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No suspects are in custody at this time. Please check back for updates.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cold weather causing pipes to burst around Alabama
Multiple reports of pipes bursting this Christmas weekend
A Mississippi teacher and her husband say they are welcoming quintuplets to their family.
Teacher surprised to find out she is pregnant with quintuplets: ‘How is this possible?’
Source: WBRC video
Jefferson County Deputies getting training before new permitless carry law goes into effect
Source: WBRC video
Alabama medical cannabis license application window closing soon
Police found 5-month-old Kason Thomass in a stolen car outside Papa Johns Pizza in...
Police found kidnapped baby when they stopped to eat

Latest News

Source: WBRC video
Birmingham nonprofits restoring hope this Christmas
Source: WBRC video
Santa Shuffle goes on despite bitter cold
Source: WBRC video
Spreading joy on Christmas Day
Source: WBRC video
Non-profit looking to help families contribute to their community