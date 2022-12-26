First Alert for a few snow showers/flurries to the north Monday afternoon and evening

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good morning and happy Monday! We hope you had an amazing weekend and a Merry Christmas! We were able to finally climb above freezing yesterday afternoon for a few hours, but it’s back to very cold temperatures this morning with most of us in the teens. A hard freeze warning continues through the morning hours, but this should be the last hard freeze warning we will see for the week. Temperatures are mostly in the teens with some lower 20s south of I-20. The good news is that winds are light so the wind chill is not a big factor this morning. You’ll still need to wear layers and cover up from head to toe to stay warm today. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us dry with clouds moving in from the north. A weak disturbance will sweep into parts of the Southeast today producing some snow showers for parts of Arkansas, Tennessee, Kentucky, and into parts of north Mississippi, north Alabama, and north Georgia. We are forecasting a mostly cloudy to overcast sky this afternoon with high temperatures climbing into the upper 30s and lower 40s. I think it’ll end up in the mid 30s for parts of Marion, Winston, Cullman, Blount, Etowah, and Cherokee counties. Winds are forecast to come from the south-southwest at 5-10 mph this afternoon. I’ve added a 30% chance for a few snow showers/flurries and maybe sprinkles this afternoon and evening. Areas that have the best chance to see light snow showers will be in Marion, Winston, Cullman, Blount, Etowah, and Cherokee counties. We shouldn’t see any significant issues with anything that falls. Surface temperatures will likely remain above freezing and the amount of moisture with this system remains limited. It’ll be something pretty to see, and it wouldn’t surprise me if some of the snow that falls sticks on grassy surfaces especially for parts of Marion, Winston, and maybe Etowah and Cherokee counties later today. If you see any flurries or snow showers, feel free to submit photos or videos through our First Alert Weather App. Areas south of I-20 will likely remain dry with only a small chance for a few sprinkles. Temperatures in parts of Sumter, Greene, Hale, Bibb, Chilton, Shelby, Coosa, and Talladega counties will likely see highs in the lower 40s this afternoon. We will hold on to a chance for a few flurries tonight, but we should end up dry after midnight with temperatures dropping into the 20s.

Chilly Tuesday: Tomorrow morning will end up fairly warm compared to previous nights. We are forecasting low temperatures to drop into the mid to upper 20s Tuesday morning. I think we’ll end up with a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky tomorrow with high temperatures climbing into the upper 40s with southeast winds at 5-10 mph. If you plan on heading to the Birmingham Bowl game tomorrow at Protective Stadium, make sure you dress warmly! Kickoff temperatures at 5:45 PM will likely start out in the lower 40s and cool into the 30s by the end of the game. We should remain dry with a partly cloudy sky Tuesday evening.

Warming Up this Week: The big story this week is the return to normal and above average temperatures! We normally see highs in the mid 50s and lows in the mid 30s for late December. I think we’ll see morning temperatures near freezing Wednesday morning with highs inching close to 60°F. Thursday and Friday will end up even warmer with morning temperatures in the 40s and highs into the low to mid 60s. It’ll be nice to thaw out and remain dry for several days this week. Rain chances return by the end of the week and into the weekend.

Next Big Thing: The big story by the end of the week is our next chance to see showers and a few thunderstorms. Rain chances could develop Thursday night and spread into Central Alabama Friday into Saturday. Rain chances are up to 60% Friday and at 50% on Saturday. Temperatures will remain above average with highs in the mid to upper 60s. With warmer temperatures, we can’t rule out thunderstorms Friday evening into Saturday. The severe threat at this point looks very low thanks to the lack of unstable air across the state. Most of the rain should exit Saturday night and provide us with a dry start to the New Year. Temperatures Saturday night will likely remain in the 50s with a 40% chance for rain. New Year’s Day will likely remain partly cloudy and dry with highs in the mid 60s. Rainfall totals could add up around 1-2″ with higher totals expected in south Alabama.

