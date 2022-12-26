LawCall
Birmingham to close BJCC warming station for cleanup

Birmingham's warming station at the BJCC will close during the day on Monday for cleanup.
Birmingham's warming station at the BJCC will close during the day on Monday for cleanup.(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 25, 2022 at 8:11 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - With temperatures expected to rise above freezing on Monday, December 26, the warming station in the South Exhibition Hall at the BJCC at will close 10 a.m.

The City of Birmingham is closing the warming station for cleanup.

The exhibition hall will reopen for anyone needing warm shelter at 7 p.m. on Monday through 7 a.m. on Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

