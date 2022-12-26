Birmingham to close BJCC warming station for cleanup

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - With temperatures expected to rise above freezing on Monday, December 26, the warming station in the South Exhibition Hall at the BJCC at will close 10 a.m.

The City of Birmingham is closing the warming station for cleanup.

The exhibition hall will reopen for anyone needing warm shelter at 7 p.m. on Monday through 7 a.m. on Tuesday.

