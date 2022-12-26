LawCall
BFRS: Water main break occurs at Birmingham City Hall

Water main break at B'ham City Hall.
Water main break at B'ham City Hall.(Source: Reggie Kyle/WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 3:10 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service is on the scene of a water main break at Birmingham City Hall.

Officials say an elevator is filling with water. No one is trapped and no injuries have been reported.

Please check back for additional details.


