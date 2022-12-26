BFRS: Water main break occurs at Birmingham City Hall

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service is on the scene of a water main break at Birmingham City Hall.

Officials say an elevator is filling with water. No one is trapped and no injuries have been reported.

Please check back for additional details.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.