Alabama Power, Spire doing good as temperatures rise back up

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An update tonight, Spire energy said Alabama is in a great place right now as the weather trends upward back to normal levels from a natural gas perspective.

The recent request from Spire to conserve energy is over and they want to thank their customers for keeping their systems strong.

Not only did their residential customers cut back on utilizing heat at higher levels, their commercial and industrial customers pulled back on their usage as well.

This allowed Spire to get more natural gas into the system to ensure everyone was warm during this really cold week.

Spire has a gas supply team that monitors usage around the clock, they help with understanding how much natural gas is coming in and going out and when there is a need for them to come up with solutions to bring additional gas supply into certain areas.

President of Spire Energy for Alabama and Mississippi, Joseph Hampton said while the request to conserve energy is over, spire continues to suggest all homes and businesses follow energy-efficient tips.

“If we aren’t home for a period of time let’s turn the thermostat back a little bit,” Hampton said. “That helps not only us have more natural gas in our pipes to service customers it also helps you manage your natural gas bill a little bit better.”

I also spoke with Alabama Power who said they had no issues meeting the high demand during the cold snap and with temperatures easing everything should be okay moving forward.

