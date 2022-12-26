LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

2 killed in shooting at Colorado Jehovah’s Witnesses hall

Questions remain after an early morning shooting outside a church in Thorton, Colorado. (KUSA)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 25, 2022 at 9:16 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THORNTON, Colo. (AP) — A man killed his wife and then himself at a Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in suburban Denver, Thornton police said Sunday.

A fire was reported at the hall around 9 a.m. before another caller told police that a man had shot a woman and then himself, authorities said.

The man and woman were former members of the congregation, police said. Their names have not been released.

Luis Sanchez lives across the street and heard two gunshots Sunday morning. He told The Denver Post that he looked outside and saw a woman lying on the ground.

“It’s very sad,” he said.

A hazmat team with the Adams County Sheriff’s Office is investigating suspicious devices at the hall.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: WBRC video
Jefferson County Deputies getting training before new permitless carry law goes into effect
A Mississippi teacher and her husband say they are welcoming quintuplets to their family.
Teacher surprised to find out she is pregnant with quintuplets: ‘How is this possible?’
Birmingham HVAC expert explains how your unit should work during frigid temperatures
19-year-old Ja’Von Eric Wilson (left) and 18-year-old Jarei Lamar Vance (right) have been...
Two suspects charged with capital murder in death of 12-year-old Audriana Pearson
A north Alabama family regrets buying a real Christmas tree after finding some creepy crawlers...
Family throws out Christmas tree after finding unwanted guests

Latest News

Source: WBRC video
Non-profit looking to help families contribute to their community
Clouds are reflected off the City of Jackson's O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Facility's...
Boil water order issued in Mississippi capital amid freeze
The Christmas Day announcement said crews were working to make repairs, but it did not give an...
City of Jackson, Mississippi under boil advisory after pipes burst
FILE - Kathy Whitworth of San Antonio, blast out of sand trap on 18th green and then sinks a...
Kathy Whitworth, winningest golfer in history, dies at 83
Source: WBRC video
Santa shuffle survives the cold for a good cause