One killed, two injured in Christmas Eve crash

MARSHALL Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A Fort Payne man was killed in a car crash Saturday night just north of Albertville.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Christopher Bell, 48, was killed when the vehicle he was driving struck another vehicle head-on.

An official with ALEA said that Clayton Dunn, 56, and Marie Bailey, 56, were in the other vehicle involved in the crash and were flown by helicopter to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The crash occurred on Hustleville Rd. near Todd Ridge Rd. about four miles north of Albertville.

Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division will continue to investigate the crash.

