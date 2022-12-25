LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

One killed, two injured in Christmas Eve crash

Generic graphic.
Generic graphic.(Associated Press)
By Nick Kremer
Published: Dec. 25, 2022 at 11:17 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHALL Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A Fort Payne man was killed in a car crash Saturday night just north of Albertville.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Christopher Bell, 48, was killed when the vehicle he was driving struck another vehicle head-on.

An official with ALEA said that Clayton Dunn, 56, and Marie Bailey, 56, were in the other vehicle involved in the crash and were flown by helicopter to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The crash occurred on Hustleville Rd. near Todd Ridge Rd. about four miles north of Albertville.

Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division will continue to investigate the crash.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: WBRC video
Jefferson County Deputies getting training before new permitless carry law goes into effect
Birmingham HVAC expert explains how your unit should work during frigid temperatures
A Mississippi teacher and her husband say they are welcoming quintuplets to their family.
Teacher surprised to find out she is pregnant with quintuplets: ‘How is this possible?’
A north Alabama family regrets buying a real Christmas tree after finding some creepy crawlers...
Family throws out Christmas tree after finding unwanted guests
19-year-old Ja’Von Eric Wilson (left) and 18-year-old Jarei Lamar Vance (right) have been...
Two suspects charged with capital murder in death of 12-year-old Audriana Pearson

Latest News

Birmingham man celebrating transformation this Christmas
Man overcomes homelessness, studies at UAB to give back
Cold weather causing pipes to burst around Alabama
Multiple reports of pipes bursting this Christmas weekend
Source: WBRC video
Alabama medical cannabis license application window closing soon
Flooding at Colony Woods Apartments
Flooding at Colony Woods Apartments