Multiple reports of pipes bursting this Christmas weekend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - This Christmas Eve is not turning out the way several people across Birmingham expected. Numerous calls came in to WBRC Saturday. People are frustrated because they say they have no running water due to their pipes bursting and flooding their homes. They said their water has been turned off as a result with no indication of when it’ll be back on.

This is a video of Colony Woods Aparments after a flooding incident due to pipes, said resident Andrea Toyer.

Flooding at Colony Woods Apartments

Residents from Colony Woods, Park Place, and Cooper Green all reached out to WBRC regarding water leaking or water in their building being turned off.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.