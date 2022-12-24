Woman charged in shooting death of Hueytown man

HUEYTOWN, Ala. (WBRC) - A Hueytown woman is in jail after an early morning shooting that left one man dead.

Hueytown police responded to a call on Hueytown Road at approximately 12:45 a.m. Friday morning after receiving a report that a man had been shot.

The victim, an adult male, was transported to UAB Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Chantal Bahadursingh was inside the residence when officers arrived at the scene. When questioned, she told investigators that she and the victim had been to a party earlier in the night.

Police say that her story did not match the evidence and it was determined that she did shoot the victim.

Bahadursingh, 31, was arrested on murder charges and is being held in the Hueytown City Jail until she is transferred to the Jefferson County Jail.

She is being held without bond.

