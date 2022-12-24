LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Woman charged in shooting death of Hueytown man

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(FOX 32 Chicago / YouTube | Pixabay)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 6:14 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUEYTOWN, Ala. (WBRC) - A Hueytown woman is in jail after an early morning shooting that left one man dead.

Hueytown police responded to a call on Hueytown Road at approximately 12:45 a.m. Friday morning after receiving a report that a man had been shot.

The victim, an adult male, was transported to UAB Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Chantal Bahadursingh was inside the residence when officers arrived at the scene. When questioned, she told investigators that she and the victim had been to a party earlier in the night.

Police say that her story did not match the evidence and it was determined that she did shoot the victim.

Bahadursingh, 31, was arrested on murder charges and is being held in the Hueytown City Jail until she is transferred to the Jefferson County Jail.

She is being held without bond.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Buffalo Wild Wings employee was surprised with a car during his Secret Santa event.
Gardendale teen surprised with car after walking to work and school
First responders were called to the scene around 8:30 a.m. in Smith County, Texas, about 100...
Tree trimmer dies after falling from tree, officials say
The friends and family of Aubree Young are rallying to support Young and her family.
Police: Woman recovering after husband shoots her, their child and himself
Man shot and killed following family argument
Authorities revealed new details on Tuesday about a crash that happened earlier this month in...
Officials: Aunt split bottle of tequila with friend before crash that killed 2 toddlers, decapitating 1

Latest News

Source: WBRC video
Arrest made in puppy abuse case
Source: WBRC video
Preparing your home before leaving town
Source: WBRC video
Jimmie Hale Mission helping this Christmas
Source: WBRC video
Jefferson County Deputies getting training before new permitless carry law goes into effect