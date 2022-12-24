Woman, 87, dies after Tuscaloosa Co. crash

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - An 87-year-old woman from Tuscaloosa died December 23, 2022 after she was critically injured in a two-vehicle crash on December 22.

Authorities say Marilyn J. Morse was hurt when the 2013 Ford Edge she was a passenger in was hit by a 2017 Nissan Versa driven by Jerry Fleming, 66, of Tuscaloosa.

Morse and Fleming were both taken to DCH for treatment. The driver of the Ford, Robert J. Morse, 90, of Tuscaloosa, and the passenger of the Nissan, Rebecca B. Fleming, 71, of Tuscaloosa, also were injured and were taken to DCH for treatment.

The crash happened on Alabama 69 near the 138 mile marker, approximately four miles south of Tuscaloosa, in Tuscaloosa County.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

